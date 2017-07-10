Malaysian man arrested for voice phishing in Korea: police

A Malaysian man in his 30s was arrested for stealing money from an elderly man in Ulsan through voice phishing, police said Monday.



On June 29, a Malaysian citizen phoned a man in his 80s, posing as a police detective and warning that the elderly man’s personal information had been compromised. The man was advised to withdraw everything from his bank account and store it inside a drawer. He was also assigned a new password for his front door.



The suspect then broke into the house and stole about 20 million won ($17,000) in cash.



The Ulsan Nambu Police Station began to track the suspect through CCTV footage and arrested him on Wednesday at Incheon International Airport, where he planned to travel to Malaysia that evening.



The police said that about 2 million ($1,700) won was left untouched, but the remaining cash could not be found. Further crimes linked to the suspect are also being investigated.



By Paige Shin / Intern reporter (paigeshin2019@heraldcorp.com)