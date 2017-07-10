CNBLUE’s Jung Yong-hwa reveals cover image for ’Do Disturb‘

(FNC Entertainment)

CNBLUE frontman and vocalist Jung Yong-hwa on Monday released online the cover image for his upcoming album “Do Disturb.”His agency FNC Entertainment launched an official teaser website for the album at midnight, on which the image was posted.The photo had two identical images of Jung -- arranged in symmetry to the background of what appears to be tropical plants.According to FNC, the album’s lead track “That Girl” will be a cheery, upbeat song featuring rapper Loco.Jung’s latest album is his first work as a solo artist since his first studio album “One Fine Day” in 2015.CNBLUE, a four-man band formed in 2010, consists of Jung, Lee Jong-hyun, Kang Min-hyuk and Lee Jung-shin.(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)