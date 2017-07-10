CNBLUE’s Jung Yong-hwa reveals cover image for ’Do Disturb‘

His agency FNC Entertainment launched an official teaser website for the album at midnight, on which the image was posted.
|(FNC Entertainment)
The photo had two identical images of Jung -- arranged in symmetry to the background of what appears to be tropical plants.
According to FNC, the album’s lead track “That Girl” will be a cheery, upbeat song featuring rapper Loco.
Jung’s latest album is his first work as a solo artist since his first studio album “One Fine Day” in 2015.
CNBLUE, a four-man band formed in 2010, consists of Jung, Lee Jong-hyun, Kang Min-hyuk and Lee Jung-shin.
(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)