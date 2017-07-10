Korea starts the week with monsoon rain

(Yonhap)

Heavy rain dampened the commutes of Koreans across the country as the work week began.Early in the morning, commuters in the capital city of Seoul were hit by a sudden shower of between 50 to 100 millimeters of rain, accompanied by strong winds. Over 150 millimeters of rain is expected for the rest of the day in parts of the region.The rain is expected to continue in Seoul, Gyeonggi, western Gangwon and western coastal areas into the night, the Korea Meteorological Administration said.In eastern Gangwon, and the Chungcheong, Gyeongsang and Jeolla provinces, 30 to 80 millimeters of rain is forecast to fall. The rest of Korea will see milder rainfall of 5 to 40 millimeters.The KMA warned of the possibility of weakened ground giving way and potential landslides. Some areas could suffer flooding. Drivers are advised to reduce their speed due to low visibility. Ships are advised to stay in port.As much as 150 millimeters of rain is forecast to continue on Tuesday in Seoul, Gyeonggi, Gangwon and the Chungcheong provinces.The rain is clearing the atmosphere of fine dust. Ozone concentration is also predicted to remain mild for Monday.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)