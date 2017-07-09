[Graphic News] Car production in Asian countries

In Asia, the biggest motor vehicle production plants are in China, Japan, India and South Korea. China, however, captures a bigger slice of the global market share in auto production than any other Asian country.China produced around 28 million vehicles which captures 30 percent of the global market share in auto production leading all other countries in Asia, according to Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d’Automobiles.Japan is responsible for the second highest number of vehicles produced (9 million). India with 4.4 million and South Korea with 4.2 million vehicles produced, are also among the Asian countries which have leading motor vehicle production plants. Thailand and Indonesia produced 1.9 million and 1.1 million vehicles respectively in 2016.