How far along is ‘decapitation plan’ on Kim Jong-un?

A day after North Korea launched what they claimed to be an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of carrying a large nuclear warhead, South Korea’s military on Wednesday released a computer-animated video showing missile strikes at the heart of Pyongyang.



The one-minute video clip included footage of destroying a command post of the North Korean People’s Armed Forces’ Ministry, with a long-range high-precision missile Taurus, a German-missile thought to be accurate enough to hit the office of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.



The airstrike image is a part of “Korea Massive Punishment and Retaliation” scheme -- often dubbed “decapitation plan” -- a military campaign designed to demolish Pyongyang’s leadership with ballistic and cruise missiles in the event of an imminent nuclear attack.



With North Korea inching closer than ever before to developing a nuclear-tipped ICBM capable of hitting the US mainland, the attention is now on how advanced the campaign has developed and whether it would work as an effective deterrence against the North.







North Korea leader Kim Jong-un. Yonhap

Pyongyang. Yonhap