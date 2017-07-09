N. Korean stalls sell videos of American animated films: report

According to the Washington-based media outlet, the Russian Embassy released photos of such stalls and their products as an indication that the idea of people in Pyongyang being completely closed from the outside world is false.
|(Russian Embassy)
Also sold at the stalls were foreign films from Russia, Germany, Romania and Cuba, and also documentaries made by the British Broadcasting Corp., along with educational videos on computers and Go, or "baduk" in Korean,
The Russian Embassy told the RFA that Mokran Video Co. runs the stalls and a DVD is sold at the price of 3,000 to 6,000 North Korean won.(Yonhap)