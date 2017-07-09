Samsung Galaxy S8 rated as No. 1 smartphone in early adopter review

The industry tracker's analysis of more than 1,500 reviews of the device during the first 40 days following the release of the product on April 21 showed that early adopters have given the Samsung S8 the top rating of 4.57 out of 5.
The reviews were posted on major online sites, including Amazon, AT&T and Verizon.
The early adopters, however, were indifferent toward Bixby, an advanced voice recognition system that comes on all Galaxy S8 phones, with the term mentioned infrequently in reviews. (Yonhap)