[Herald Interview] Havas Korea expands presence in Korean ad market

Quick and wide adaptation of technology is what makes South Korea a tough yet important market for communications firms, said a regional chief of a leading global advertisement and public relations company.



“Korea is the first country that I visited among the 19 countries in the Asia Pacific region when I came to work last October,” said Mike Amour, the CEO of Havas APAC Group, during an interview with The Korea Herald at the Havas Korea office in Seoul last week.





Mike Amour, the CEO of Havas APAC Group. (Havas Korea)