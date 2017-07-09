SK mulls investments in Tianjin industrial projects

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won recently met with government officials in China to discuss possible investments in a variety of business sectors, the company said Sunday.



On Friday, SK Chairman Chey had meetings with officials from the Tianjin City to share views on petrochemicals, semiconductors, environment-friendly energy and bio technology projects being undertaken by the city, the group said in a statement.





Chey Tae-won (SK Group-Yonhap)

"As SK has a competitive edge in semiconductors, artificial intelligence, batteries, liquefied natural gas and renewable energy, it hopes to have business opportunities in the fields for mutual growth," Chey said in the statement, released by the conglomerate.Tianjin officials called for support from the conglomerate in the city's industrial modernization projects, it said. (Yonhap)