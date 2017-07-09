SK mulls investments in Tianjin industrial projects

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won recently met with government officials in China to discuss possible investments in a variety of business sectors, the company said Sunday.
On Friday, SK Chairman Chey had meetings with officials from the Tianjin City to share views on petrochemicals, semiconductors, environment-friendly energy and bio technology projects being undertaken by the city, the group said in a statement.
|Chey Tae-won (SK Group-Yonhap)
Tianjin officials called for support from the conglomerate in the city's industrial modernization projects, it said. (Yonhap)