This summer’s demand for electric power in South Korea is to reach an all-time high of 86.5 million kilowatts, the Korea Power Exchange said Friday.This is 1.32 kW more than last year’s and the highest in record.KPX, however, said that as the supply capacity reaches 96.6 kW with a reserve rate of 11.7 percent, there will be little problem in meeting the demand.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy ordered close monitoring and due adjustments in the output as well as stronger energy saving campaigns to prepare in case of emergencies such as heat waves.