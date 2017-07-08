U.S. sends 2 B-1B bombers to S. Korea in warning against North's

Two U.S. long-range strategic bombers flew over the peninsula for a joint drill with the South Korean Air Force, in a stern warning message against North Korea's latest missile launch, defense officials said Saturday.



The B-1B Lancers were sent from the Anderson Air Base in Guam earlier to fly over the sky of the Korean Peninsula for precision-strike training, according to the South Korean Air Force.



It was to "sternly respond to the series of ballistic missile launches by North Korea," it said.



The latest combined exercise is part of strong military action from the two allies after Pyongyang test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) early Tuesday in defiance of international sanctions.





B-1B Lancer. Yonhap

Tension has since heightened on the region again, with the North's latest provocation deemed as throwing cold water on South Korean President Moon Jae-in's pursuit of ridding the North of its nuclear and missile programs by peaceful means.The U.S. bombers apparently entered from the East Sea and flew northward near the Military Demarcation Line (MDL) in a show of force against the North.They were joined by F-15K and F-16 fighter jets in the eastern province of Gangwon to conduct a live-fire drill aimed at attacking key North Korean facilities, it added.On Wednesday, South Korea test-launched a Hyunmoo-2A ballistic missile into the East Sea in combined missile training with the U.S. Forces Korea aimed at demonstrating the alliance capability to counter the North's threats. (Yonhap)