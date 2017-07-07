Pride Parade to be held on July 13 in Seoul

A queer festival advocating equality for sexual minorities will open on July 14 in central Seoul, with a large-scale parade planned for July 15.Under the slogan of “There is not later, we change it now!” the 18th annual Queer Culture Festival, which consists of a pride parade, main party and film festival, will run from July 14-23.The opening event will take place at Seoul Plaza from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, with several bands to give musical performances onstage.On Saturday, a total of 101 booths will be set up by human rights organizations, global companies, embassies, university circles and political parties from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. to raise awareness and understanding of gay rights among the public. The National Human Rights Commission of Korea will participate in the event for the first time.At the height of the festivities, the pride parade will begin at 4 p.m., which the organizer expects to draw more than 50,000 participants.Last year’s parade, which had the slogan “Queer I Am,” attracted 50,000 citizens to the heart of Seoul, hitting record high attendance. The annual event first took place in Seoul in 2000 in the artsy district of Daehangno.On Thursday, anti-gay groups blasted Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon for allowing the festival’s opening event to be held at Seoul Plaza. They plan to stage a counter event near Seoul Plaza from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on July 15.By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)