ASEAN-Korea youth workshop in Seoul ends

The South Korean part of the annual youth network workshop organized by the ASEAN-Korea Centre ended Friday, with a closing ceremony attended by some 80 students from Korea, China, Japan and ASEAN countries.



The second part of the 2017 ASEAN-Korea Youth Network Workshop will continue in Malaysia from Saturday to Wednesday.



Under the theme of “Promoting Clean and Green Environment through the Establishment of Environmentally Sustainable Cities,” the students took part in lectures, field trips and cultural activities from Monday to Friday.





(ASEAN-Korea Centre)

Christian Cabatay (ASEAN-Korea Centre)