[Graphic News] Ronaldo still world’s highest-paid athlete

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo remained at the top of Forbes’ list of 100 of the world’s highest paid athletes, with Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James moving up to second on a list heavy with NBA players.The 32-year-old Portugal forward is estimated to have earned a total of $93 million through his soccer salary of $58 million and $35 million in endorsement income.James, with estimated earnings of $86.2 million, was one of 32 NBA players who made the top 100, up from 18 last year.He took over second place from Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi, who is now third with $80 million.