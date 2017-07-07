Highlight, EXID and other K-pop stars to perform, make donations in London

(Korea Foundation for International Culture Exchange)

Several of the hottest K-pop singers will visit London this weekend to perform in a Hallyu event hosted by state-run organizations.According to the Korea Foundation for International Culture Exchange, “2017 Feel Korea in London” co-hosted by the foundation and the Korean Culture Center UK will be held Friday and Sunday at the Olympia National exhibition hall in downtown London.The event was launched to introduce various forms of Korean art, including K-pop.It started in 2013 at Sao Paulo, and features K-pop concerts, various contests and events.Boyband Highlight -- formerly Beast -- will take part in the event, along with EXID, KNK and Snuper.On Friday Snuper will hold a free dance class for British K-pop fans who have been pre-selected.EXID will make a donation to a facility for disabled children the same day.Organizers said the event marks the finale for the “London Korean Festival.”The festival is part of the yearlong project “Korea/U.K. 2017-18” aimed at promoting Korean culture in UK.(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)