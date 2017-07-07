Moon’s peace vision faces bleak outlook

North Koreans celebrate with a mass gathering and fireworks the test-fire of the regime`s first intercontinental ballistic missile, Hwasong 14, in Pyongyang on Thursday. (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in’s vision to achieve peace on the Korean Peninsula faces a murky outlook, as North Korea is accelerating its pursuit to become a nuclear state, bolstered by its recent test of an intercontinental ballistic missile.The liberal president unveiled a “comprehensive approach” to tackle the issues of denuclearization and a peace treaty in parallel during an address in Berlin on Thursday. He said he is ready to meet with the North Korean leader “at any time and any place” and “place on the dialogue table all issues of interest,” including the two issues.Moon also suggested the two sides cease “hostile acts” such as the South’s propaganda loudspeaker broadcast along the border on the 64th anniversary of the armistice on July 27, and hold reunions of separated families on Oct. 4, which marks the Chuseok holiday and the 10th anniversary of a watershed peace declaration between the two countries.As a follow-up measure, Seoul plans to offer formal talks between the two countries’ militaries and Red Cross officials as early as next week.With Pyongyang brushing off denuclearization calls, however, the initiative has a slim chance of becoming reality, experts say. Buoyed by Tuesday’s ICBM launch, the North is widely expected to clamor for recognition as a nuclear weapons state and direct arms control talks with the US.Kim Dong-yup, a professor at the Institute for Far East Studies of Kyungnam University, said the speech appears to simply follow the lines of Moon’s liberal predecessors -- Roh Moo-hyun and Kim Dae-jung -- who preached the Sunshine reconciliation policy, without taking into account circumstantial changes.“What I’m worried most about is that the situation back then and now is drastically different, and whether anyone in the administration is capable of grasping and reflecting it,” he said.“Both the ‘phased approach’ from a freeze to denuclearization, and the idea of parallel talks on denuclearization and peace treaty are being rehashed after 10 years but in an even less detailed manner. And now denuclearization and a peace treaty do not bear the same value.”Moon’s vision was also met with skepticism from conservative opposition parties, which blasted his security views as “complacent” and said now is not the time for a thaw with the communist neighbor.“Despite being hit by the ICBM provocation just three days after he said he would take the lead in dialogue with North Korea through his US summit, Moon is still emphasizing a resolution through dialogue,” Bareun Party floor leader Rep. Joo Ho-young said Friday.“Under the current situation, there is no way to bring the North to talks other than through pressure. I don’t understand the intention of the president who speaks of dialogue and inter-Korean summit contrary to the international trend.”By Shin Hyon-hee (heeshin@heraldcorp.com)