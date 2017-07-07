Hanwha E&C awards partner companies for service excellence

Hanwha E&C CEO Choi Kwang-ho (center, front row) and the heads of Hanwha E&C’s partner companies pose during an award ceremony to recognize top-rated partner companies for their service excellence at the Federation of Korean Industries headquarters in Seoul, Wednesday. (Hanwha E&C)

Hanwha Engineering & Construction, a subsidiary of South Korea’s Hanwha Group, is offering a series of business benefits to its top-rated partner companies as part of efforts to promote shared growth.Hanwha E&C on Wednesday awarded 30 partner companies in the categories of construction, civil engineering, plant operations, machinery, electricity and purchasing, for contributing to quality enhancement and technology innovation in their respective fields.Five companies including Kuk Yong GM and Daeja Construction were recognized as the “most excellent” partners while 22 companies were recognized as “excellent” partners during a ceremony in Seoul. Three firms received “new partner” awards.Hanwha E&C has provided the 30 firms with financial benefits including operational funding loans as well as expanded opportunities to enter bids for projects commissioned by the Hanwha-owned construction company.Since 2002, Hanwha E&C has been holding ceremonies to recognize and award partner companies for their excellence as part of efforts to promote shared growth with small and mid-sized companies.By Sohn Ji-young (jys@heraldcorp.com)