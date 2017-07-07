Hanwha E&C awards partner companies for service excellence

Hanwha E&C on Wednesday awarded 30 partner companies in the categories of construction, civil engineering, plant operations, machinery, electricity and purchasing, for contributing to quality enhancement and technology innovation in their respective fields.
|Hanwha E&C CEO Choi Kwang-ho (center, front row) and the heads of Hanwha E&C’s partner companies pose during an award ceremony to recognize top-rated partner companies for their service excellence at the Federation of Korean Industries headquarters in Seoul, Wednesday. (Hanwha E&C)
Five companies including Kuk Yong GM and Daeja Construction were recognized as the “most excellent” partners while 22 companies were recognized as “excellent” partners during a ceremony in Seoul. Three firms received “new partner” awards.
Hanwha E&C has provided the 30 firms with financial benefits including operational funding loans as well as expanded opportunities to enter bids for projects commissioned by the Hanwha-owned construction company.
Since 2002, Hanwha E&C has been holding ceremonies to recognize and award partner companies for their excellence as part of efforts to promote shared growth with small and mid-sized companies.
By Sohn Ji-young (jys@heraldcorp.com)