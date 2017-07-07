Cardinals' Oh Seung-hwan earns 17th save of season

Oh Seung-hwan of the St. Louis Cardinals has picked up his 17th save of the 2017 season.



Oh tossed a scoreless ninth inning with two strikeouts against the Miami Marlins to seal the Cardinals 4-3 victory at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Thursday (local time). This was Oh's first save since June 21 when he pitched against the Philadelphia Phillies.



In this photo taken by the Associated Press on June 11, 2017, St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Oh Seung-hwan pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies. (Yonhap)

The 34-year-old South Korean allowed a single to J.T. Realmuto to start the inning but got Christian Yelich on a grounder to first base. With Realmuto on second, Oh retired Marcell Ozuna on a 85.9 mph slider to make it two outs.Oh then intentionally walked Justin Bour, who launched a solo shot against the right-hander the previous day. With runners on first and second base, Oh got Martin Prado to strike out swinging on a 93.9 mph four-seam fastball to close the game.Oh lowered his ERA from 3.72 to 3.63 with his latest performance. (Yonhap)