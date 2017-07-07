Cardinals' Oh Seung-hwan earns 17th save of season

Oh Seung-hwan of the St. Louis Cardinals has picked up his 17th save of the 2017 season.
Oh tossed a scoreless ninth inning with two strikeouts against the Miami Marlins to seal the Cardinals 4-3 victory at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Thursday (local time). This was Oh's first save since June 21 when he pitched against the Philadelphia Phillies.
|In this photo taken by the Associated Press on June 11, 2017, St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Oh Seung-hwan pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies. (Yonhap)
Oh then intentionally walked Justin Bour, who launched a solo shot against the right-hander the previous day. With runners on first and second base, Oh got Martin Prado to strike out swinging on a 93.9 mph four-seam fastball to close the game.
Oh lowered his ERA from 3.72 to 3.63 with his latest performance. (Yonhap)