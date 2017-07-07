[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

The Westin Chosun Seoul offers the Urban Oasis accommodation package until Aug. 31.The package features accommodation in the deluxe, executive and junior suites, with prices ranging from 230,000 won to 520,000 won. The executive room package offers access to the executive lounge on the 20th floor for breakfast, snacks and cocktails, as well as the sauna. The junior suite package offers breakfast at the executive lounge or Aria Buffet Restaurant. Various cosmetics and flagrances are offered. Guests receive a 10 percent discount at the hotel’s restaurants and access to the fitness center and swimming pool. For information and reservation, call (02) 317-0404.The Imperial Palace Seoul Hotel’s Chinese restaurant Cheonsan is offering new menus for the summer until Aug. 31. Dishes include the seafood and eel rice bowl and fried eel dish.The seafood and eel rice bowl is served with a crispy fried eel along with stir-fried vegetables and seafood.The deep-fried eel dish comes in a honey butter sauce or sauteed peanut chili pepper sauce. The eel dish pairs well with cool draft beer and Chinese Kao Liang liquor.Lunch courses start from 61,000 won and dinner courses from 110,000 won. The seafood and eel rice bowl is 35,000 won, deep fried eel dish 73,000 won, and the Chinese cold noodle 28,000 won. For information and reservation, call (02) 3440-8141 or visit www.imperialpalace.co.kr.The Sheraton Seoul D Cube City Hotel’s Lobby Lounge Bar, located on the 41st floor, is offering a promotion of unlimited cocktails, draft beer and wine on weekdays from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.The all-you-can-drink cocktails, beer and wine during the happy hour is 35,000 won. Guests can choose from apple martini, cosmopolitan, sea breeze, dcube dream, paradise, or peach crush. They can also choose a canape topped with smoked salmon, cherry tomato with olive tapenade, or seasonal fruits. For information, call (02) 2211-1740.The Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel is offering an outdoor barbecue promotion every Friday and Saturday through Sept. 9, and every day from July 21 to Aug. 6. from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.Three sets of barbecue menus are available with unlimited Cass or Hoegaarden draft beer. A separate salad bar is also available. The menus are assorted grilled meat for 120,000 won, assorted grilled seafood for 88,000 won and assorted grilled seafood and meat for 130,000, each for two persons. For information and reservations, call (032) 835-1712~3.The Millennium Seoul Hilton’s Japanese restaurant Genji and Chinese restaurant Taipan will offer signature dishes in multi-course set menus from July 3 through Aug. 31.Genji’s signature dishes at 110,000 won per person include: tuna tataki with sesame, grated radish and yuzu ponzu sauce; and a choice of signature donburi, either with broiled eel and shredded Japanese omelet on plain rice or a spicy sashimi bowl with tuna, halibut, sea bream and salmon.Taipan’s signature dishes at 98,000 won include: Cantonese roasted pork belly; braised abalone, sea cucumber and fish maw in superior oyster sauce; and cheese chili lobster served with sliced baguette.For reservation and information, call Genji at (02) 317-3240 or Taipan at (02) 317-3237.