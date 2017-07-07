Moon arrives in Hamburg for G-20 summit

President Moon Jae-in and first lady Kim Jung-sook arrive at Hamburg on Thursday, local time, for the Group of 20 summit. (Yonhap)

HAMBURG -- President Moon Jae-in landed in Germany's port city of Hamburg on Thursday, local time, to attend the annual Group of 20 summit which is to run on Friday-Saturday.He spent the first two days of his trip in capital Berlin where he met with German counterparts President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Councellor Angela Merkel, as well as Chinese President Xi Jinping.Moon's first official agenda in Hamburg is the trilateral dinner meeting with US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, an occasion to discuss regional security issues including the North Korean nuclear problem.The G-20 is the first multinational summit gathering to take place since Moon took office in May.The 12th annual event, this year titled "Shaping an Interconnected World," comprises of 20 member states, seven guest nations and eight international organizations.On the sidelines of the main event, Moon is to sit in bilateral meetings with counterparts from Japan, Russia, France, India, Vietnam, Indonesia.By Bae Hyun-jungKorea Herald correspondent