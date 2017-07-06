NK condemns joint ballistic missile drill by S. Korea, US

North Korea on Thursday condemned South Korea and the United States' joint ballistic missile exercise, warning that it will not condone any move berating its latest test of an intercontinental ballistic missile.





(Yonhap)

The allies fired a barrage of missiles into the East Sea on Wednesday in a warning signal to Pyongyang, one day after the North claimed it had a successful ICBM test.The live-firing training was held on orders by Moon as he raised the need for demonstrating the allies' defense posture with action, not just a statement.A spokesman at the North's propaganda outlet rebuked President Moon Jae-in for ordering a "military farce" of missile drills under the approval of his US counterpart Donald Trump.North Korea said that it will not condone any move by what it called maniacs for confrontation who seek to berate its "great event of the ICBM test.""We will sternly punish anyone who will challenge our feat of justice," the Korean Central News Agency said.North Korea fired a new ICBM, called the Hwasong-14 on Tuesday, claiming that its missile can hit targets "anywhere in the world."After the ICBM launch, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said that its nuclear weapons and missiles will not be up for negotiation and that it will not "flinch even an inch" from boosting its nuclear force unless Washington gives up what it called a hostile policy toward the North. (Yonhap)