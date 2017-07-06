Korea to extend aid to dislocated residents in southern Philippines

South Korea has decided to provide $100,000 in humanitarian aid to the Philippines to help the country better weather a militant siege in a southern city, the foreign ministry said Thursday.





The siege by a terrorist group in the southern city of Marawi and a subsequent battle with the Philippine government have continued for more than a month, causing about 300,000 residents in the city and the surrounding area to evacuate the region, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.South Korea's financial aid will be delivered through the Philippine Red Cross society to provide drinking water and other necessities to the dislocated people and to set up shower stalls and toilets inside shelters, a necessary facility for the prevention of contagious diseases, the ministry noted."The assistance is expected to help stabilize the daily life of the victims and strengthen ties with the Philippines, South Korea's long-time friend," the ministry said.(Yonhap)