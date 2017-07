Kim Young-chul performs at a luncheon for overseas Koreans living in Berlin on Wednesday, local time. (Instagram)

Comedian Kim Young-chul (Herald Pop)

Comedian Kim Young-chul accompanied President Moon Jae-in on the presidential jet headed to Berlin for the G20 Summit.Kim performed at a luncheon Wednesday attended by some 200 Koreans living in Germany.Kim comically sang his recently released song “Ring Ring” but barely incited laughter from the crowd, according to reports.