Why are Korean idols facing more threats from fans?

A growing number of Korean pop stars received death threats in recent months, raising questions as to why such incidents occur.



From Apink to Twice to BTS, South Korea’s most beloved artists have faced serious threats from anonymous people online and over the phone. This has put the local entertainment industry on edge, amid growing concerns over how celebrities can be better protected from such threats.



Most are written out of anger. Irrational jealousy over celebrities who are dating or show even remote romantic interest in someone can cause incredible rage, resulting in furious fans writing threats online.



"When fans become infatuated with their favorite celebrities beyond what is considered rational, it becomes a turning point. The fans become possessive, as if they are taking ownership of them,” said culture expert Kim Sung-soo to local media. “And because the fans see the celebrities as possessions, if the celebrities do not do what the fans want, they go ballistic.”





Twice (JYP Entertainment)

(Online Community)

(Online Community)