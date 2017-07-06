Parliament adopts hearing reports on justice nominees

A parliamentary panel on Thursday adopted its reports on the outcomes of confirmation hearings for two Supreme Court justice nominees, clearing the way for votes on whether to approve them.
|This image, provided by Yonhap News TV, shows Supreme Court justice-nominees Park Jeong-hwa (R) and Cho Jae-youn. (Yonhap)
The National Assembly's panel issued the reports on Park Jeong-hwa and Cho Jae-youn following their separate hearings Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.
Their confirmation motions can now be referred to a parliamentary plenary session for a vote, which is slated for next Tuesday. The nominees must secure backing from a majority of the lawmakers present for the vote that can be set up by half of all 299 lawmakers. (Yonhap)