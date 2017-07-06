Parliament adopts hearing reports on justice nominees

A parliamentary panel on Thursday adopted its reports on the outcomes of confirmation hearings for two Supreme Court justice nominees, clearing the way for votes on whether to approve them.





This image, provided by Yonhap News TV, shows Supreme Court justice-nominees Park Jeong-hwa (R) and Cho Jae-youn. (Yonhap)

The National Assembly's panel issued the reports on Park Jeong-hwa and Cho Jae-youn following their separate hearings Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.Their confirmation motions can now be referred to a parliamentary plenary session for a vote, which is slated for next Tuesday. The nominees must secure backing from a majority of the lawmakers present for the vote that can be set up by half of all 299 lawmakers. (Yonhap)