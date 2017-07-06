Korea's military holds precision-strike drills

In yet another show of force against North Korea, South Korea's Navy and Air Force conducted joint live-fire drills in the East Sea on Thursday, officials said.



The exercise involved the 3,200-ton Yang Manchun destroyer, the 2,500-ton Chungbuk frigate, 13 other warships, the P-3C Orion maritime surveillance aircraft and Lynx multi-role planes, as well as FA-5, F-4E and KF-16 tactical fighter jets.





(Yonhap)

They launched various types of guided missiles, including the Harpoon, Haeseong-I and AGM-65 Maverick, against an enemy's simulated maritime attack, according to the officials.It came two days after the North fired a missile with intercontinental range."Our military is fully ready for an immediate response even in the event of combat today," said Rear Adm. Kwon Jeong-seop, commander of the Navy's Maritime Battle Group 1.On Wednesday, South Korea test-launched a Hyunmoo-2A ballistic missile into the East Sea in a combined missile training with the US Forces Korea aimed at demonstrating the alliance capability to counter the North's threats. The USFK mobilized the MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile. (Yonhap)