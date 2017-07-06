Former I.O.I members to debut with girl group next month

(Fantagio Entertainment)

Choi Yoo-jung and Kim Do-yeon of disbanded K-pop group I.O.I will reunite in the new group Weki Meki, which will debut in August.According to their agency Fantagio Entertainment, the pair will join six other singers to form the group.A pre-released image of the group showed only the shoes and legs of the eight members, keeping its concept under wraps.With Choi and Kim joining Weki Meki, all 11 members of I.O.I have formally launched careers with their respective groups. I.O.I had released songs and performed for almost a year, but it had been just a project group with a limited lifespan of one year.Choi and Kim debuted as part of I.O.I last year with the EP “Chrysalis.” The group consisted of the top 11 participants of the TV audition program “Produce 101” on Mnet, which had pitted 101 wannabe singers against one another to debut as a K-pop group.(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)