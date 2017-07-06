Week of Twice -- 210,000 albums ship in Japan debut

(JYP Entertainment)

Twice’s Japan debut is garnering an explosive reaction, as over 210,000 copies of the group’s album “#TWICE” have been shipped out just a week since its release.According to JYP Entertainment, the K-pop group has sold 130,594 records, taking the No. 2 spot on Japan’s Oricon daily album charts on Thursday. Twice held the top spot for three straight days before being dethroned by Kanjani8’s “Jam.”Twice has already been the top-selling K-pop artist or group in Japan for the past two years. But the actual number of records sold is expected to grow much larger, as the aforementioned figure only covers sales through Sunday.Twice’s agency said it expects the group to sell over 200,000 records.The recently released album includes Korean and Japanese versions of Twice’s biggest hits, including “Cheer Up,” “Knock Knock,” “TT” and “Signal. It topped iTunes charts in nine countries including Sana, Momo and Mina’s native Japan and Tzuyu’s native Taiwan.In commemoration of the Japanese debut, the group held “Twice Debut Showcase Touchdown in Japan” on Sunday at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium on Sunday.(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)