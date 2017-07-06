Black Pink shows off ‘natural look’ in photo shoot

(YG Entertainment)

Jisoo, Jenie, Rose and Lisa of Black Pink put aside their usual heavy makeup and showed off a more natural look in a photo shoot for the magazine “High Cut.”In an interview, the four members talked about their ongoing activities related to the recently released EP “As If It’s Your Last.”“Our concept has always been ‘charisma,’ or ‘girl crush,’ but this time it’s more ‘girly,’” said Jisoo.Jennie attributed the group’s success to fans, who she said were the reason why she was able to overcome stage fright.Rose, who grew up in Australia, said she never imagined she would be a K-pop star.“My dream was to become a YouTuber. I learned how to play the guitar to upload videos of me playing and singing,” she said,Lisa, who is from Thailand, said she hopes to someday perform in countries which they left behind. This includes Thailand, Australia and Rose’s birthplace of New Zealand.