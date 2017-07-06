BMW, Peugeot-Citroen, Renault Samsung to recall nearly 30,000 vehicles

(Yonhap)

BMW, Peugeot-Citroen and Renault Samsung Motors Corp. will recall nearly 30,000 vehicles in South Korea for faulty parts, the transport ministry said Thursday.This is the latest in a series of recall orders issued by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport against both domestic and foreign carmakers.The carmakers plan to recall 27 different models totaling 29,926 units. The models include the BMW X1 xDrive18D and BMW M760Li xDrive, Peugeot-Citroen's DS3 1.6 e-HDi and Renault Samsung's SM3 compact, the ministry said in a statement.The problems range from faulty brake pedal ball heads to malfunctioning seat belts and excessive internal pressure in air bags, the statement said.Starting Thursday, vehicle owners can visit designated repair and service centers to replace the parts free of charge, it said. (Yonhap)