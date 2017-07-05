[Graphic News] Vegetable prices rise due to downpour, drought

According to the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation, prices of vegetables jumped due to heavy downpours that followed a long drought, industry sources said Wednesday.The price of napa cabbage soared 26.2 percent to 1,416 won per kilogram from a month earlier, the price of spinach jumped 12.7 percent to 4,568 won per kilogram from 4,053 won, while that of lettuce gained 4.4 percent to 662 won from 634 won per 100 grams. The price of cucumbers was tallied at 5,733 won per 10 units, up a sharp 26.5 percent from 4,531 won a month earlier.