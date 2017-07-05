Nuke envoys of S. Korea, US and Japan condemn NK provocation, vow stern action

(Yonhap)

Top nuclear envoys of South Korea, the United States and Japan have strongly condemned North Korea's latest missile provocation and agreed to pursue stern action at the United Nations, Seoul's foreign ministry said Wednesday.Kim Hong-kyun, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs at the ministry, held emergency phone conversations with his Japanese counterpart Kenji Kanasugi on Tuesday and US envoy Joseph Yun on Wednesday, according to the ministry.The North claimed it successfully test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile Tuesday, drawing condemnation from the international community for violating UNSC resolutions and heightening tensions in the region.The UNSC is to convene an emergency meeting in New York on Wednesday morning (US time) to discuss countermeasures against the North's ICBM test.They "strongly condemned the North's latest ballistic missile provocation and agreed to pursue stern action including measures at the U.N. Security Council," the ministry said in a text message sent to reporters.The ministry also said that the nuclear envoys agreed to maintain their policy coordination against the North. The leaders of the three countries plan to hold a trilateral summit in Germany on Thursday (local time) on the sidelines of the Group of 20 gathering. (Yonhap)