Seoul, Washington, Tokyo to push for tougher sanctions over NK ICBM test

The UN Security Council will hold an emergency session on Wednesday in New York, upon a request of the three countries. Their leaders would also explore their options at a dinner meeting scheduled for Thursday on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Germany.
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson condemned Tuesday’s provocation as a “new escalation of the threat” which requires global action. He specifically singled out North Korean “guest workers,” urging their host countries to warn the communist state of “consequences” to its nuclear ambition.
“Any country that hosts North Korean guest workers, provides any economic or military benefits, or fails to fully implement UN Security Council resolutions is aiding and abetting a dangerous regime,” Tillerson said in a statement.
“We intend to bring North Korea‘s provocative action before the UN Security Council and enact stronger measures to hold the DPRK (North Korea) accountable.”
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks at the 2017 Trafficking in Persons Report ceremony at the State Department in Washington on June 27. (EPA-Yonhap)
With Washington ramping up pressure, its tug of war is set to intensify with China, which chairs the council this month, over the content and level of a new resolution.
Resolution 2321, adopted last November in response to Pyongyang’s Sept. 9 nuclear test, addressed the issues of overseas laborers for the first time. Instead of imposing a ban, however, it called for “vigilance,” saying the workers are intended to earn hard currency to fund the nuclear and missile programs.
Some 50,000 North Koreans are believed to be working around the world, with the majority in China and Russia and others mostly in Southeast Asia and the Middle East.
“Since the last resolution, I’ve learned many countries had stopped renewing visas for North Korean workers and been seeking replacements, but a binding ban would certainly propel more tangible action,” a Seoul official said, requesting anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue.
China faces persistent criticism that it has not been fully enforcing the international sanctions and continues to keep its wayward neighbor afloat through oil and other economic assistance.
In February, Beijing halted all imports of coal from the North as it neared the quota enshrined in a UNSC resolution. Last week, Reuters reported state-run China National Petroleum Corp suspended fuel sales under mounting pressure.
Aside from the UNSC, the Donald Trump administration is likely to continue to expand secondary sanctions targeting Chinese businesses and individuals with ties to Pyongyang.
Last week, Washington slapped sanctions on two Chinese citizens and a shipping company on suspicions they have helped with the North’s weapons programs, while accusing a Chinese bank of laundering money for the Kim Jong-un regime.
The designation of the Bank of Dandong, headquartered in the North Korea-Chinese border region, was seen a major step akin to the US’ 2005 embargo against Banco Delta Asia, a family-owned bank in Macau known to be a money-laundering channel for the regime.
The Treasury then froze about $25 million in the bank’s accounts traced to Pyongyang in a bid to help dry up resources for its nuclear program. The step, even after its lifting, triggered a massive run on the institution’s deposits and a far wider impact across the globe.
Struck by a cash crunch, then-leader Kim Jong-il staged a heated protest, threatening to thwart denuclearization pledges enshrined in the Sept. 19 statement reached at the six-nation forum.
By Shin Hyon-hee (heeshin@heraldcorp.com)