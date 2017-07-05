[Photo News] McDonald's Korea sued for undercooked patties

MCDONALD’S KOREA SUED -- A mother named Choi Eun-ju holds a press conference outside the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office in Seocho-gu, Seoul, Wednesday, after filing a suit against McDonald’s Korea claiming that her daughter had contracted hemolytic uremic syndrome after eating a McDonald‘s Happy Meal last September. Her attorney said that the condition is usually contracted after consuming undercooked ground meat, but McDonald’s Korea claims that patties could not be undercooked because they use preset machines. (Yonhap)