Allies respond with massive joint drill

The allies fired a barrage of missiles in the East Sea, including the US Army Tactical Missile System and South Korea’s Hyunmoo-2A, a ballistic missile with a range of 300 kilometers, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
|South Korean and US troops hold a joint missile drill along the east coast of the Korean Peninsula on Wednesday. Yonhap
“The deep strike precision capability enables the ROK (South Korea)-US Alliance to engage the full array of time critical targets under all weather conditions,” the US Army said in a statement.
The allies’ top military commanders also sent out a strong warning to the North, which claimed the possession of an ICBM capable of carrying a nuclear warhead following Tuesday’s successful test-firing.
“Self-restraint, which is a choice, is all that separates armistice and war,” Gen. Vincent K. Brooks, commander of the US Forces Korea and Combined Forces Command, said in a joint statement with Gen. Lee Sun-jun, chairman of the South’s JCS.
“We are able to change our choice when so ordered by our alliance national leaders. It would be a grave mistake for anyone to believe anything to the contrary.”
Wednesday’s live-fire drill was based on President Moon Jae-in’s request to “react with more than just a statement,” to North Korea’s latest military provocation, which US President Donald Trump agreed, Cheong Wa Dae said.
By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)