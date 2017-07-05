‘People loved me for being pretty, bright’: K-pop diva Lee Hyo-ri

Lee wrote the lyrics for eight of the 10 tracks on the album. She also participated in the composition of eight songs.
|Lee Hyo-ri (Yonhap)
|Lee Hyo-ri (Yonhap)
“People have always loved me for smiling and being bright,” she said. “But there are darker and sadder sides within me. It was sad that only one side of me was being loved. Now, I want to be brave and show my true self.
“If I had been loved before for a pretty appearance, now I want to be loved as a musician who makes moving music,” Lee said.
Lee is currently starring in the JTBC reality series “Hyori’s Bed and Breakfast” with husband and musician Lee Sang-soon.
By Rumy Doo (doo@heraldcorp.com)