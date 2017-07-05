Top 11 of ‘Producer 101’ to debut as Wanna One

Wanna One (YMC Entertainment)

The 11 winners of the second season of K-pop competition show “Produce 101” will debut on Aug. 7 as the boy band Wanna One, the group’s agency said Wednesday.According to YMC Entertainment, the hotly anticipated rookie group will release its first EP next month and perform on stage for the first time as a group at Wanna One Premier Show-Con.The event, a combination of a showcase and a concert, will be held at Gocheok Sky Dome in Guro-gu, western Seoul.Details of the group’s debut will be announced via Wanna One’s official social media outlets Friday.Wanna One consists of the top 11 contestants of “Produce 101,” which was held from April to June. The show featured 101 prospective K-pop stars vying against each other for the chance to debut as a group.The 11 winners are obligated to stay together for about a year as a K-pop group before going their separate ways.The winners from season one of the show debuted in May last year as I.O.I, then disbanded early this year.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)