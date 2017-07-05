Stocks open slightly lower on geopolitical risk, profit-taking

South Korean stocks opened slightly lower Wednesday, as risk-off sentiment took hold amid geopolitical tensions stemming from North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missile launch.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 1.39 points, or 0.06 percent, to 2,379.13 in the first 15 minutes of trading.



Market kingpin Samsung Electronics shed 0.21 percent, and SK hynix was 0.15 percent down.



Hyundai Motor, the No. 1 automaker, remained flat, while AmorePacific, the country's top cosmetics maker, rose 0.13 percent.



LG Chem, the country's top chemicals firm, fell 0.34 percent.



The local currency was trading at 1,149.35 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1.25 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)