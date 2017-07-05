S. Korea set for annual war mobilization drill after NK missile launch

South Korea will carry out an annual war mobilization exercise to test the operation of military contingency systems involving servicemen and government employees, the defense ministry said Wednesday.





The two-day exercise, slated for this Thursday and next Tuesday, will focus on training in the execution of war resources and forces mobilization plans that are issued in the event of war, according to the Ministry of National Defense.The drill is held regularly, but this year's exercise is expected to carry special attention as it comes after North Korea's launch of what is believed to be an intercontinental ballistic missile a day earlier.About 120 central and regional government officials and military servicemen in charge of contingency preparations will join the mobilization exercise, the ministry said.During the exercise, the government will activate the intergovernmental emergency communication system that is used in an actual war situation, according to the ministry."The focus will be on nurturing closer cooperation between government bodies and the military to better deal with emergency situations, and improving their ability to operate the country's system to prepare for a contingency," according to the defense ministry."The Ministry of National Defense plans to carry out the war mobilization exercise annually in order to have complete preparedness for defense mobilization," the ministry also noted. (Yonhap)