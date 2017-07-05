Fiction becomes reality: Drama couples who got married in real life

Song Joong-ki(left) and Song Hye-kyo (Yonhap)

Cha Hye-ryun (left) and Joo Sang-wook. (Heraldpop)

With the internet abuzz over the newly revealed couple of Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki, fans are focusing on other star couples who met on drama sets and ended up tying the knot.The most recent case was the wedding of actors Lee Sang-woo and Kim So-yeon. The couple met while starring in the TV drama “Happy Home” last year and admitted that they are in a romantic relationship a month after it ended. Lee and Kim walked down the aisle on June 9 in a private ceremony in Seoul.Joo Sang-wook and Cha Ye-ryun are another couple who met while working on a drama, MBC’s “Glamorous Temptation,” which aired from 2015 to 2016. The couple also acknowledged their relationship shortly after the show ended and tied the knot in May this year.In January, the matrimony of actors Ryu Soo-young and Park Ha-sun took place after dating for two years. The couple met during the filming of the 2014 drama “Two Weeks.”(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)