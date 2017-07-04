Heavy rain eases, typhoon slides past Jeju

|(Yonhap)
The weather agency lifted a typhoon advisory in Jeju on Tuesday morning, with typhoon Nanmadol, the third typhoon of the year, turning northward toward Japan. The KMA issued a heavy rain advisory in Ulsan and parts of South Gyeongsang Province as of Tuesday 5 p.m., but lifted all heavy rain alerts in South Jeolla Province.
Monday and Tuesday’s downpour brought 229 millimeters of rain to Yeongdo-gu and 152 mm to Gangseo-gu in Busan.
Meteorologists predict at least 50-90 mm of rain per hour will pour down in parts of South Gyeongsang Province until later this week.
Accidents and damage also continued to occur due to the heavy rains.
A 62-year-old man in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, died after being hit by a car on Monday at 9 p.m. The driver reportedly told police that he did not see the person in front of his car due to the rain.
A bus in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, skidded in the rain and hit a telephone pole on the road. The accident wounded four passengers who were on the bus.
Part of a 3-by-15 meter wall surrounding a house in Busan collapsed early Tuesday morning, but caused no casualties.
Meanwhile, authorities said water levels at dams by the Bukhan River water system increased by 1 to 4 meters, due to an average of 613 mm of rain that poured down from midnight Saturday to Monday 3 p.m. in Gangwon Province.
Hongcheon in Gangwon Province saw 200 mm of rain fall between midnight Monday to Tuesday 4 a.m. Hongseong County in South Chungcheong Province and Goesan County in North Chungcheong Province saw over 150 mm of rain, respectively, overnight.
At least 30-80 mm of rain is forecast for parts of Chungcheong Province until Wednesday.
Temperatures went up slightly nationwide, with Tuesday’s daytime high in Seoul and Daejeon at 28 degrees Celsius and 29 C in Busan.
As of Tuesday afternoon, a heat wave advisory was issued for Seoul, Daegu, Jeju Island and parts of Gyeonggi and North Gyeongsang provinces.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)