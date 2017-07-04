President appoints 2 ministers; presses parliament on 2 other nominees

Set to leave for Germany on Wednesday for his second official overseas trip since taking office on May 10, the president sent a formal request to the parliament asking it to clear his nominees for defense and labor within the next five days.
They are Defense Minister nominee Song Young-moo and Labor Minister nominee Cho Dae-yop, who the main opposition Liberty Korea Party has called “unfit for the job.”
|Education Minister Kim Sang-kon (right) and President Moon Jae-in (Yonhap)
“The president, emboldened by his high standing in public opinion polls, is unilaterally pushing for his own personnel choices, despite the continued opposition of the parliament,” Chung Woo-taik, the conservative opposition bloc’s floor leader, said, reiterating the party’s rejection of Song and Cho.
The Assembly can hold a confirmation hearing and present its views on a minister nominee, but it has no legal powers to block the appointment if the president decides not to heed the legislative body’s recommendation.
Moon has pushed ahead with some appointments against parliamentary views. He appointed Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-hwa, although all three major opposition groups rejected her.
Among the two appointed by Moon on Tuesday is Kim Sang-kon, the education minister-cum-deputy prime minister for social affairs, who also faced stiff opposition from the Liberty Korea Party and Baruen Party. Taking office on the same day was Environment Minister Kim Eun-kyung.
On Monday, Moon completed the lineup for his Cabinet by sealing his nominations for the health and science ministers. With the two appointments Tuesday, 10 seats of the 17-member Cabinet are now filled.
Meanwhile, the parliament held confirmation hearings for two ministerial nominees and a Supreme Court judge Tuesday.
During her hearing, Supreme Court Judge nominee Park Jeong-hwa vowed to show passion and wisdom in protecting the rights of minorities.
“I will make sure the top court makes rulings that protect the rights of minorities in society,” Park said.
If her appointment passes the parliament, the Supreme Court will have 3 female judges.
When questioned over the idea of rulings made by artificial intelligence, Park expressed skepticism, saying the result would not satisfy citizens.
The judicial nominee was attacked for being too idealistic when she said she had not seen anyone granted privileges due to their former posts.
As for Science Minister nominee You Young-min, the opposition parties claimed that You had falsely registered an address for real estate speculation. You denied the allegations and explained his wife stays in the house in Yangpyeong, Gyeonggi Province, as she farms there.
The confirmation hearing of Gender Equality Minister nominee Chung Hyun-back focused on her allegedly left-leaning political tendencies revealed through past statements.
Chung said she would strongly request the resignation of Tak Hyun-min, a presidential office aide who has come under fire for his sexist remarks and past writing supporting prostitution.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)