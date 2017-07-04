China denounces NK's claimed ICBM launch as violation of UN resolutions

BEIJING -- China slammed North Korea's claimed launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile on Tuesday as a violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions.





(Yonhap)

"Related UNSC resolutions have clear rules on North Korea's ballistic missile technology and activities of (ballistic missile) launches," China's foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said in a press briefing."China opposes North Korea's continuation of (ballistic missile) activities in violation of these rules," he said.The spokesman also urged North Korea "not to come in breach of UNSC resolutions again and fulfill the pre-conditions for resuming talks.""We hope that each concerned country maintain their calm and restraint to ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula as soon as possible and bring the issue to the right track of dialogue and peace," the spokesman also added.In the morning, North Korea launched a ballistic missile and announced later in the day that it was the country's first ICBM launch.The North claimed that the Hwasong-14 ICBM reached an altitude of 2,802 kilometers and flew 933 km for 39 minutes before hitting an intended target in the East Sea. (Yonhap)