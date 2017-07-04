[Graphic News] Moon finishes Cabinet line up

The complete lineup of President Moon Jae-in’s inaugural Cabinet is out, although nearly half of them are still in the process of parliamentary confirmation. Ten of the 17-member Cabinet, including the prime minister, have taken office.Here’s a look at the lineup.Six hail from academia while another six have had terms in the National Assembly.Thirteen are men and four are women.Their average age is 61.6.Moon wants to add a position to the Cabinet -- the minister for small and medium businesses. The plan, included in a broader government reorganization, requires parliamentary approval.