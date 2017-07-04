Heavy rain eases, typhoon slides past Jeju

The Korea Herald > National > Politics

[Graphic News] Moon finishes Cabinet line up

kh close

 

Published : 2017-07-04 18:14
Updated : 2017-07-04 18:14




The complete lineup of President Moon Jae-in’s inaugural Cabinet is out, although nearly half of them are still in the process of parliamentary confirmation. Ten of the 17-member Cabinet, including the prime minister, have taken office.

Here’s a look at the lineup.

Six hail from academia while another six have had terms in the National Assembly.

Thirteen are men and four are women.

Their average age is 61.6.

Moon wants to add a position to the Cabinet -- the minister for small and medium businesses. The plan, included in a broader government reorganization, requires parliamentary approval.

영어뉴스를 통한 ListeningㆍReading 실력 향상 단기 학습 프로그램 [NEST]