[Graphic News] Moon finishes Cabinet line up

The complete lineup of President Moon Jae-in’s inaugural Cabinet is out, although nearly half of them are still in the process of parliamentary confirmation. Ten of the 17-member Cabinet, including the prime minister, have taken office.
Here’s a look at the lineup.
Six hail from academia while another six have had terms in the National Assembly.
Thirteen are men and four are women.
Their average age is 61.6.
Moon wants to add a position to the Cabinet -- the minister for small and medium businesses. The plan, included in a broader government reorganization, requires parliamentary approval.