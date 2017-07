North Korea claimed Tuesday that it successfully launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile in the latest in a series of its provocative acts.





(Yonhap)

North Korea test-fired the missile, called the Hwasong-14, under the observance of its leader Kim Jong-un, the country's state-run TV broadcaster said in its special announcement.It said the missile reached an altitude of 2,802 kilometers and flew 933 km before hitting a target in the East Sea.The North fired an unidentified ballistic missile in its northwestern province into waters off its east coast, according to South Korea's military. The missile flew more than 930 km. (Yonhap)