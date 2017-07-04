Moon names nominee for new prosecutor-general

President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday tapped an incumbent prosecutor as his nominee for new prosecutor-general.



Moon Moo-il, the incumbent head of the Busan High Prosecutors' Office, has been designated as the country's new top prosecutor, according to the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae.





Moon Moo-il (Yonhap)

Moon, 55, joined the prosecution in 1989, three years after passing the national bar exam.He graduated from Seoul's Korea University with a bachelor's degree in law.The prosecutor-general nominee must undergo a parliamentary confirmation hearing, though he does not need parliamentary approval for his appointment.If appointed, Moon will replace Kim Soo-nam, who stepped down two days after President Moon came into office May 10. (Yonhap)