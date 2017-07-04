Ex-U-20 football coach to lead Korea's senior squad for World Cup

PAJU -- Former South Korean under-20 football team boss Shin Tae-yong has been named as the new head coach of the senior national football team, officials here said Tuesday.



The Korea Football Association's technical committee, led by Kim Ho-gon, said Shin will lead the team through the 2018 FIFA World Cup, should South Korea qualify for the top FIFA tournament.



Shin fills the vacancy at the football coaching position left by Uli Stielike, who was sacked last month after South Korea's 3-2 loss to Qatar in a World Cup qualifier.



The Taeguk Warriors are trying to secure the last automatic berth in the final Asian qualifying round for the 2018 FIFA World Cup with only two matches remaining. They are currently sitting in second place in Group A with 13 points, seven behind already qualified Iran and one ahead of Uzbekistan.



South Korea will host Iran on Aug. 31 and face Uzbekistan in Tashkent five days later. Only the top two teams from each of the two groups will directly advance to the 2018 World Cup in Russia. The two third-place teams must go through a playoffs for their final chance. (Yonhap)