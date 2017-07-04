Moon calls for UNSC measures against latest NK missile launch

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday called for punitive measures by the UN Security Council against North Korea for its latest missile launch.





(Yonhap)

The president told his security and foreign relations officials to seek "UNSC measures in close cooperation with the country's allies, including the United States," Moon's chief press secretary Yoon Young-chan told a press conference.Moon's remarks came at an emergency meeting of the National Security Council convened shortly after North Korea fired what appeared to be an intermediate missile in its latest and sixth missile launch since the new South Korean president came into office May 10.Yoon said the North Korean projectile launched earlier Tuesday currently appeared to have an intermediate range, confirming an earlier report from the US military.Still, the press secretary noted the latest launch may have been part of the communist state's move toward developing an intercontinental ballistic missile. (Yonhap)