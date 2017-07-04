US military identifies NK missile as intermediate range

WASHINGTON -- The US Pacific Command has determined that North Korea's latest missile launch was an intermediate-range ballistic missile test.





(Yonhap)

"The US Pacific Command detected and tracked what we assess was a North Korean missile launch at 2:40 p.m. Hawaii time July 3.The single launch of a land-based, intermediate range ballistic missile occurred near the Panghyon Airfield," the command said in a statement."The missile was tracked for 37 minutes and landed" in the East Sea, it said.The command said it's working closely with its interagency partners to reach a more detailed assessment."We continue to monitor North Korea's actions closely," the command said. "The US Pacific Command stands behind our ironclad commitment to the security of our allies in the Republic of Korea and Japan."US President Donald Trump lamented the provocation."North Korea has just launched another missile. Does this guy have anything better to do with his life? Hard to believe that South Korea ... and Japan will put up with this much longer," Trump tweeted. "Perhaps China will put a heavy move on North Korea and end this nonsense once and for all!"