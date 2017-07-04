Moon, Abe to hold bilateral summit at G-20 meeting

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will hold a bilateral summit on the sidelines of the upcoming G-20 summit in Germany, Seoul's presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said Tuesday.



The two will meet early Friday (German time).





(Yonhap)

"The two leaders are expected to exchange their views on ways to enhance the countries' exchanges and cooperation in a wide range of areas," Cheong Wa Dae said in a press release."Also, the two leaders will discuss other issues of mutual concern, such as their bilateral cooperation and trilateral cooperation with China regarding North Korea and the North Korean nuclear issue," it added.The first meeting between Moon and Abe will be held in Hamburg, where they will join the annual G-20 gathering.It will also mark the first bilateral summit between South Korean and Japanese leaders since September.Prior to their one-on-one talks, they will join US President Donald Trump for three-way talks over dinner Thursday, Cheong Wa Dae said earlier. (Yonhap)